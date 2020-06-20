

Related videos from verified sources Man designs video game spoofing Dominic Cummings' drive to Barnard Castle



A man whose partner has incurable cancer has channelled his anguish at seeing people breaking lockdown rules into making a video game spoofing Dominic Cummings’ visit to Barnard Castle. Stevie.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Viola player turns pro gaming coach during COVID-19



Trevor Bangor is a concert violinist by day and gamer by night—But with the Coronavirus pandemic, he had to turn his gaming hobby into something more. He went from playing concerts to having a side.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:27 Published on May 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Aussie rules game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test Aussie rules game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test

FOX Sports 5 hours ago





Tweets about this