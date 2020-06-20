Global  

Aussie rules game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Football League has postponed a game between Essendon and Melbourne because a player who recently returned from Ireland has tested positive for COVID-19. The Australian rules AFL competition was into the second weekend of matches after restarting in the wake of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic. AFL chief […]
