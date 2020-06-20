Who is Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney refusing to step down? Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

(CNN) Geoffrey Berman , the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has been thrust into the national spotlight for refusing to leave his post, has a long history at the prosecutors' office in New York and held a position on President Donald Trump 's transition team before going on to investigate a number of Trump associates. Berman was an associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel during the Iran-Contra investigation, where he prosecuted a former CIA employee for tax fraud, before serving as an assistant US attorney in the Southern District of New York from 1990 to 1994. During his first run as a US attorney, he handled criminal prosecutions involving tax...


