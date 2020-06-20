Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge

Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Mr. Trump ignored pleas from local officials, shrugged off health warnings and dismissed the grim symbolism of restarting his rowdy rallies in a city where a white mob once massacred black people.
