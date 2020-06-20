Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge

NYTimes.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Mr. Trump ignored pleas from local officials, shrugged off health warnings and dismissed the grim symbolism of restarting his rowdy rallies in a city where a white mob once massacred black people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America 00:37

 President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally [Video]

Hundreds of Tulsa residents get set up for Trump's rally

President Trump is appearing at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma today (June 20). The rally is being met with controversy as masks to protect the public from the coronavirus are optional and many..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published
The dual controversies of Trump's rally [Video]

The dual controversies of Trump's rally

President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally [Video]

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump rally moved from Juneteenth but remains on edge of 1921 Black massacre site

 Campaign supporters will gather in Tulsa near locations of worst racial attack in US history
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

SeanFionn

John Finn RT @shearm: The first @realDonaldTrump campaign rally since March 2 takes place tonight, and the city of Tulsa is on edge. My report with @… 27 seconds ago

Gwydion620

Gareth Morgan-Jones Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge as Thousands Pack Together for President https://t.co/n8QESVYjWZ 1 minute ago

myepostboxis

Rahul Sharma New post (Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge) has been published on Amogh-it-news - https://t.co/OYCnKBe6UI https://t.co/NRlThfe8BW 9 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge https://t.co/aiJxttwtQV 15 minutes ago

JamesKile8

مسلسلات رمضان ٢٠٢٠ Trump Rally Has Tulsa on Edge https://t.co/pXXRJYtG4g 18 minutes ago