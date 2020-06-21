|
38 French bulldog puppies found dead in cargo on plane
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
The puppies were on board a flight from Ukraine to Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport (Picture: Getty) An investigation has been launched by Canadian authorities after 38 puppies were found dead on a plane. At least 500 puppies were on board the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane at Toronto Pearson Airport, officials said yesterday. Dog handler Abby Lorenzen, who...
