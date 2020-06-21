Global  

38 French bulldog puppies found dead in cargo on plane

WorldNews Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
38 French bulldog puppies found dead in cargo on planeThe puppies were on board a flight from Ukraine to Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport (Picture: Getty) An investigation has been launched by Canadian authorities after 38 puppies were found dead on a plane. At least 500 puppies were on board the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane at Toronto Pearson Airport, officials said yesterday. Dog handler Abby Lorenzen, who...
