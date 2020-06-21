38 French bulldog puppies found dead in cargo on plane

Video credit: Rumble Studio - Published 1 week ago Puppies in adorable pajamas drink milk from their mother 00:46 These puppies are 7 weeks old. They will soon be going their new homes with their forever families, but before they do, they are being given a pajama party. Eleven beautiful little pups have matching outfits to wear for this special occasion. Golden retrievers have some of the most adorable puppies...