Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Theodore Roosevelt Statue to Be Removed From American Museum of Natural History

TIME Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

First Dinosaurs Laid Soft-Shelled Eggs Like Turtles [Video]

First Dinosaurs Laid Soft-Shelled Eggs Like Turtles

Scientists have always assumed dinosaurs laid hard-shelled eggs, but new research led by the American Museum of Natural History and Yale University suggests otherwise.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published
Meet the Kakapo! World’s only flightless parrot and heaviest parrot in the world - ABC15 Digital [Video]

Meet the Kakapo! World’s only flightless parrot and heaviest parrot in the world - ABC15 Digital

This large, nocturnal bird is the world’s only flightless parrot and is also the heaviest parrot in the world, weighing up to 8 pounds.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Museum to remove Roosevelt statue decried as white supremacy

 NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History will remove a prominent statue of Theodore Roosevelt from its entrance after years of objections that it...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTelegraph.co.ukJerusalem PostTMZ.comNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

mjgranger1

Montgomery Granger RT @nytimes: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City. The memorial has long prompte… 7 seconds ago

DJC81989873

DJC RT @TimAeppel: “The world does not need statues, relics of another age, that reflect neither the values of the person they intend to honor… 9 seconds ago

Writernan11

🇺🇸Writernan🇺🇸 RT @Breaking911: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City - NYT 13 seconds ago

BeastWrangler

The BEASTWRANGLER, ESQ, RNC RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Theodore Roosevelt's statue will be removed from the Museum of Natural History in New York City. 17 seconds ago

Diegomtzb

DMB Theodore Roosevelt statue to be removed from American Museum of Natural History https://t.co/mHrinyEOUx via @WSJ 18 seconds ago

LilHobbit17

Debra Lynn WOW! "A statue of Theodore Roosevelt will be removed from New York's Museum of Natural History" https://t.co/UVBPdMEsRu 34 seconds ago