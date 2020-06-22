Global  

Statue Of Theodore Roosevelt To Be Removed From Front Of American Museum Of Natural History; ‘Ridiculous, Don’t Do It!’ Says Trump

CBS 2 Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that while Roosevelt was a "complex" figure, there's an important distinction between the statue and the man - and the statue itself is especially problematic, in this case.
