Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novak Djokovic under fire after two players tests positive for Covid-19 following his exhibition event

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic under fire after two players tests positive for Covid-19 following his exhibition eventWorld No.1 Novak Djokovic has come under fire after his ambitious Adria Tour tennis roadshow was brought to a sudden halt after two competing players confirmed they have contracted the Covid-19 virus. World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov posted a social media message on Sunday revealing he had received a positive coronavirus test, with Borna Coric also confirming his positive test after he played Dimitrov in Croatia last weekend. "I tested...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KFOR - Published
News video: Two coaches test positive for COVID-19 at Oklahoma basketball gym

Two coaches test positive for COVID-19 at Oklahoma basketball gym 01:22

 A basketball gym in Edmond announced it will be closing its doors after two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 just this week.

Related videos from verified sources

Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament [Video]

Coric second player to test positive for COVID-19 at Djokovic tournament

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:43Published
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 having withdrawn from the Adria Tour exhibition tournament during the weekend due to illness.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:42Published
6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19

6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this