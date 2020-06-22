|
Novak Djokovic under fire after two players tests positive for Covid-19 following his exhibition event
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
World No.1 Novak Djokovic has come under fire after his ambitious Adria Tour tennis roadshow was brought to a sudden halt after two competing players confirmed they have contracted the Covid-19 virus. World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov posted a social media message on Sunday revealing he had received a positive coronavirus test, with Borna Coric also confirming his positive test after he played Dimitrov in Croatia last weekend. "I tested...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this