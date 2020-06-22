Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remarkUS President Donald Trump's recent remark, during his first Presidential campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma amid COVID-19 pandemic, that he had asked officials to "slow the testing down" has lit fresh criticism from experts and his own staffers. "Looking at it as a scoreboard is the wrong way to think about it," The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing 00:35

 At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests. He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19. The president...

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu' [Video]

Donald Trump labels coronavirus 'kung flu'

Donald Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu”, a racist term for Covid-19, which originated in China. He also tried to defend his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
'Slow the testing down, please' -Trump on COVID-19 [Video]

'Slow the testing down, please' -Trump on COVID-19

During his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he told his people to "slow the testing down" to reduce the number of cases identified.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published
Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears [Video]

Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears

White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma. According to Business Insider, they expressed fears..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats, health experts decry Trump for saying he asked officials to ‘slow down’ coronavirus testing

 WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s Saturday night remark that he asked officials to “slow the [coronavirus] testing down” led to rebukes from experts...
Seattle Times

Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

 TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he's asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too...
SeattlePI.com

Trump suggests US slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

 TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

newsmaniaweekly

NEWS MANIA weekly President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark https://t.co/8gNcaS9Q7P https://t.co/0uEoV7tE4p 1 hour ago

OwnistYash

Yash 𝐓☻ President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark 4 hours ago

atanu91m

Atanu RT @dna: President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark . . . #Trump #DonaldTrump #coronavirus #COVID_19 #COVID #COVID1… 5 hours ago

dna

DNA President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark . . . #Trump #DonaldTrump #coronavirus #COVID_19… https://t.co/usBsp3JOMX 5 hours ago