President Trump bashed for his 'slow down' COVID-19 testing remark
Monday, 22 June 2020 () US President Donald Trump's recent remark, during his first Presidential campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma amid COVID-19 pandemic, that he had asked officials to "slow the testing down" has lit fresh criticism from experts and his own staffers. "Looking at it as a scoreboard is the wrong way to think about it," The...
At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing.
According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests. He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19.
The president...