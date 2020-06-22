Director Joel Schumacher, known for Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire and Batman films, dead at 80 Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St. Elmo's Fire and steering the Batman franchise into its most baroque territory in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has died. 👓 View full article

