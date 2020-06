Saudi Arabia Drastically Limits Hajj Pilgrimage to Prevent Viral Spread Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

BEIRUT — Every year, Saudi Arabia welcomes millions of Muslims from around the world for the hajj pilgrimage, a sacred rite that pumps cash into the economy and enhances the prestige of the monarch. But not this year. The kingdom announced Monday that the 2020 hajj, scheduled to take place next month, would welcome "very […]