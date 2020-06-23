UP Board Intermediate Exam Results 2020: Result to be declared on June 27th; passing marks for class 12th students Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While the exact time of the result announcement is not available, students are advised to check the three websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in - for updates on June 27. 👓 View full article

