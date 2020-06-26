UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results: High School, Intermediate results on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in
Friday, 26 June 2020 () UP Board results for class 10th and class 12th will also be uploaded by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in after the official release of the result.
With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Jeremiah Wolff - Coahulla Creek High School, Caniya Broadnax - Central High School, Jason Suits - Walker Valley High School, Ashley Baxter - McMinn County High School, Lexi...
CBSE Board class 10 & 12 results to be out by July 15, re-exam possible if students unhappy with score; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal cautioned about a sudden drop in oxygen levels in some Covid patients,..