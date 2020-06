Atlético Madrid extends good run with 1-0 win over Levante Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid extended its good run after the pandemic break with a 1-0 win at Levante in the Spanish league on Tuesday. An own-goal by Bruno González in the 15th minute gave Atlético its third straight win and moved Diego Simeone’s team back into third place in the standings. Atlético is two […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Atlético Madrid extends good run with 1-0 win over Levante Atlético Madrid has extended its good run after the pandemic break with a 1-0 win at Levante in the Spanish league

FOX Sports 39 minutes ago





Tweets about this