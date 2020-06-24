Virus pummels commercial real estate, could end long boom
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are likely to see more “for rent” signs in the coming months as many businesses devastated by the coronavirus pandemic abandon offices and storefronts and potentially end a long boom in the nation’s commercial real estate market. Hotels, restaurants and stores that closed in March have seen only a partial […]
