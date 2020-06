Knicks hire William Wesley as executive vice president Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — William Wesley, known for his connections throughout basketball, has joined the New York Knicks as executive vice president/senior basketball adviser. New president Leon Rose announced the hiring of "World Wide Wes" on Wednesday, saying he has known Wesley for more than 40 years and considers him family. "He is one of […]