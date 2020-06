Judge Asks Appeals Court To Hear Argument Amid Move To Undo Flynn Guilty Plea



Federal Judge Emmet G. Sullivan is reportedly asking the federal appeals court to allow him to weigh in before dismissing the charges against Michael Flynn. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago

FBI Orders Review Of Flynn Probe



The FBI has ordered a review of the probe into Michael Flynn. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:40 Published on May 22, 2020