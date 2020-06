Related videos from verified sources Milwaukee homicides increase 120% compared to this time last year



John Haynes mourns the death of his son, Justice, who was shot and killed over the weekend. This comes after a 120% in Milwaukee homicides since this time last year. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago Two year old biked 45 miles - one for every minute her sister lived



Meet the young cyclist who can ride without stabilisers aged TWO and recently biked 45 miles - one for every minute her sister lived.Little Daisy Adams is an accomplished biker - having started.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 days ago YouTube Creates Million Dollar Fund To Amplify Voices Of Black Creators



YouTube announced a multi-year $100 million fund to amplify and develop the voices of Black creators. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recognized more must be done and said the company is “committed to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this