Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Almost 10 million cases of Covid-19 reported to World Health Organisation

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Almost 10 million cases of Covid-19 reported to World Health OrganisationAlmost 10 million people around the world have tested positive for Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The global health body said it expected to reach the grim milestone “within the next week”. The death toll from the disease from around the world has surpassed 470,000. "We expect to reach a total of 10M cases within the next week.This is a sober reminder that even as we continue R&D into vaccines & therapeutics, we have an urgent responsibility to do everything we can with the tools we have now to suppress transmission & save lives"[email protected] — World Health...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: WHO expects to see worldwide Covid-19 cases reach 10 million within next week

WHO expects to see worldwide Covid-19 cases reach 10 million within next week 00:45

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it expects to see the number of cases of Covid-19 reach 10 million within the next week. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, told a press briefing in Geneva: “More than 9.1 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO, and...

Related videos from verified sources

New York State Health Officials Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases Tied To Graduation Ceremony [Video]

New York State Health Officials Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases Tied To Graduation Ceremony

New York State health officials are investigating a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Westchester County, and they're all tied to a high school graduation ceremony; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million

[NFA] Florida, Arizona and Nevada recorded daily highs for cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, highlighting the worsening spread of the virus in several southern and western states, as the number of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold [Video]

US's Inability To Tame Pandemic Leaves Travelers Out In The Cold

CNN reports that due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, US citizens have been shut out of Canada and a slew of nations around the world. The EU is scheduled to open its borders on July 1st...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus spread hits a 'new and grim global record' with 183,000 new cases in 24 hours

Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus spread hits a 'new and grim global record' with 183,000 new cases in 24 hours The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has passed nine million and killed more than 471,000 people since the outbreak began in China last...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

WHO warns pandemic 'accelerating' as coronavirus cases top nine million

 It took more than three months for the world to see one million virus infections, but the latest one million cases have come in just eight days, the World Health...
SBS Also reported by •News24New Zealand HeraldWorldNewsIndiaTimes

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Largest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide, global cases pass nine million

 The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed nine million, as the World Health Organisation warns yesterday experienced the largest single-day rise in...
The Age


Tweets about this

ZehraGz69150393

Zehra Güzel RT @trtworld: The global number of Covid-19 cases has reached 10 million, with almost half a million now dead due to the pandemic https://t… 53 minutes ago

churro222

Alexander We’re almost at 10 million confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide and the US alone, contributes 2.5 million cases.. 2 hours ago

Solutioneer72

Raj 🦅 #DemCast 🗽 Balasubramanian 🥁 RT @DLCC: Coronavirus cases are rising & almost half a million Americans who lost insurance due to the economic shutdown have turned to the… 2 hours ago

Countryb4P

Countryb4Party @parscale Trump golfing today as more than 125,000 Americans die from COVID-19. Almost 50 MILLION lose their iob. https://t.co/x9824Jzgw2 3 hours ago

chavez661

Ana Chavez With 2 million COVID-19 cases in the world, the US has 2 million. That’s almost a quarter from the rest of the worl… https://t.co/7Qxcv9xuI8 4 hours ago

Standby_Ithaca

Penelope_Waiting in WA (Parler @StandbyIthaca) And this right here is why Gov Jay Inslee REFUSES to lift the COVID lockdown in our state despite there being an al… https://t.co/WhaIm28Vac 5 hours ago

DLCC

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Coronavirus cases are rising & almost half a million Americans who lost insurance due to the economic shutdown have… https://t.co/6TRb4QOYoa 5 hours ago

Bayareafan292

Jared @nancyoneil1020 @DezBryant Corona is a hoax. The NFL isn’t falling for it. Thankfully the owners are smart conserva… https://t.co/Mw2RSVcegK 6 hours ago