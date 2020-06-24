Almost 10 million cases of Covid-19 reported to World Health Organisation
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it expects to see the number of cases of Covid-19 reach 10 million within the next week. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, told a press briefing in Geneva: “More than 9.1 million cases of Covid-19 have now been reported to WHO, and...
It took more than three months for the world to see one million virus infections, but the latest one million cases have come in just eight days, the World Health...