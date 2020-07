Villa salvages 1-1 draw at Newcastle to boost EPL hopes Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Ahmed Elmohamady came off the bench to score an equalizer and give Aston Villa a 1-1 draw at Newcastle that boosts the visitors’ hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle looked to be heading for a second win in four days when Dwight Gayle, who had replaced Matt Ritchie […] 👓 View full article

