|
|
|
Ahmaud Arbery: Three men indicted over death of black jogger in February
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Travis McMichael, his son Greg, and William Bryan are indicted by a jury in the US state of Georgia.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|