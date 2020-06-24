Global  

Ahmaud Arbery: Three men indicted over death of black jogger in February

BBC News Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Travis McMichael, his son Greg, and William Bryan are indicted by a jury in the US state of Georgia.
