Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Qantas plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas announced a plan Thursday to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a […] 👓 View full article

