Qantas axes international flights until October Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Australian flag carrier, Qantas announced on Thursday that it has cut almost all overseas services until October after the airline had already dramatically reduced its international capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The announcement follows suggestions from Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham that Australia's border would... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Qantas suspends most international flights until October Move highlights difficulties global carriers face restarting schedules after coronavirus

FT.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this