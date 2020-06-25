Global  

UK’s Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds ($410 million) over two years. […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal Mail axing 2,000 management jobs

Royal Mail axing 2,000 management jobs 00:41

 Around 2,000 management jobs are being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next two years.

