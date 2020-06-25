UK’s Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds ($410 million) over two years. […]
