Congo announces end to 2nd deadliest Ebola outbreak ever
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
BENI, Congo (AP) — Eastern Congo marked an official end Thursday to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which killed 2,280 people over nearly two years, as armed rebels and community mistrust undermined the promise of new vaccines. Thursday’s milestone was overshadowed, though, by the enormous health challenges still facing Congo: the world’s largest […]
