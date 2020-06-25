Global  

Liverpool is champion again after Man City loses at Chelsea

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Four years later, Chelsea again clinched the Premier League title for another team. Liverpool celebrated its first English championship since 1990 after second-place Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea at an empty Stamford Bridge on Thursday to see its two-season reign as champion come to an end. The result left Liverpool with […]
 Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says he is amazed that they are 20 points ahead of a strong Manchester City squad but that he is not focused on whether Pep Guardiola's side can catch up in the Premier League title race.

