Reopening Washington schools: ‘Do we want our kids to return to real learning?’
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Re: “Keeping kindergartners apart, distanced desks and lots of cleaning: What we know so far about Washington’s next school year” [June 24, Education Lab]: The article outlining potential guidelines for returning to school in the fall highlights by omission the glaring oversight of these discussions: What instruction will look like once we are back in […]
Play Study Win, a popular after school program in seven schools across four New York City boroughs, has taken their operation digital. More than 100 teachers are entertaining cooped up kids with classes in sports, drama, music, even podcasting.
The president of the Idaho State Board of Education Debbie Critchfield says 75-80% of families say they intend to send their kids back to school. Around 3% say they liked the virtual learning and are..
