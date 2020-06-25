Kenney speechwriter under fire for 2013 essay calling residential schools a 'bogus genocide story' Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )





The column, which Paul Bunner — who was also Stephen Harper’s speechwriter between 2006 and 2009 — wrote for the publication C2C Journal, said the media, the academy and politicians need to question the “residential schools orthodoxy” and recognize those who created and operated the schools were “motivated by an altruistic desire to help a colonization-shattered people adapt to their new reality.”



In it, Bunner argued “the best that can be said” of the historic 2008 apology that Harper delivered for the residential school system was “a strategic attempt to kill the story and move on to a better relationship between Natives and Non-Natives.”



“Unfortunately, it only appears to have deepened the conviction that Church and State conspired not only to ‘kill the Indian in the child,’ but also to physically exterminate the whole race. The Aboriginal grievance and entitlement narrative continues to gather momentum,” Bunner wrote.



On Thursday, NDP leader and former premier Rachel Notley gave a press conference before Question Period, calling Bunner’s statements “hateful” and described them as “illegal ideas.” She demanded Kenney fire him and apologize.



“It is painful to read something as profoundly racist as the article Paul Bunner wrote,” said Notley. “It is disturbing to think how many of the premier’s public statements … have been composed by someone who harbours such hatred against Indigenous people.”



Kenney, asked about the controversy at an unrelated press conference, did not comment on whether or not he would fire Bunner. He said he has not read the article and was unaware of Bunner’s statements when he was hired. Kenney did say he has seen some quotes from it.



“I fundamentally disagree with those statements,” Kenney said.



Harper, in delivering the apology 12 years ago, called it a “sad chapter” in Canadian history.



“The Government of Canada sincerely apologizes and asks the forgiveness of the Aboriginal peoples of this country for failing them so profoundly,” he said.



Between 1831 and 1996, 139 residential schools were operated across Canada, and some 150,000 Indigenous children attended; some 6,000 died.



· A decade after payouts began, residential school survivors still await settlements

· Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremony



The column’s existence was first noted by writer Robert Jago, says a 2015 story in APTN News on the controversy. At the time, Bunner stood by the column, noting it was written after he had left Harper’s office, and that he was not the author of Harper’s apology speech. On Thursday, CBC News in Alberta reported on the column’s existence.



Bunner didn’t immediately respond to the National Post ‘s request for comment on Thursday.



• Email: EDMONTON — Jason Kenney’s speechwriter has found himself embroiled in controversy over an article written in 2013 that declared Canada’s residential schools a “bogus genocide story.”The column, which Paul Bunner — who was also Stephen Harper’s speechwriter between 2006 and 2009 — wrote for the publication C2C Journal, said the media, the academy and politicians need to question the “residential schools orthodoxy” and recognize those who created and operated the schools were “motivated by an altruistic desire to help a colonization-shattered people adapt to their new reality.”In it, Bunner argued “the best that can be said” of the historic 2008 apology that Harper delivered for the residential school system was “a strategic attempt to kill the story and move on to a better relationship between Natives and Non-Natives.”“Unfortunately, it only appears to have deepened the conviction that Church and State conspired not only to ‘kill the Indian in the child,’ but also to physically exterminate the whole race. The Aboriginal grievance and entitlement narrative continues to gather momentum,” Bunner wrote.On Thursday, NDP leader and former premier Rachel Notley gave a press conference before Question Period, calling Bunner’s statements “hateful” and described them as “illegal ideas.” She demanded Kenney fire him and apologize.“It is painful to read something as profoundly racist as the article Paul Bunner wrote,” said Notley. “It is disturbing to think how many of the premier’s public statements … have been composed by someone who harbours such hatred against Indigenous people.”Kenney, asked about the controversy at an unrelated press conference, did not comment on whether or not he would fire Bunner. He said he has not read the article and was unaware of Bunner’s statements when he was hired. Kenney did say he has seen some quotes from it.“I fundamentally disagree with those statements,” Kenney said.Harper, in delivering the apology 12 years ago, called it a “sad chapter” in Canadian history.“The Government of Canada sincerely apologizes and asks the forgiveness of the Aboriginal peoples of this country for failing them so profoundly,” he said.Between 1831 and 1996, 139 residential schools were operated across Canada, and some 150,000 Indigenous children attended; some 6,000 died.· A decade after payouts began, residential school survivors still await settlements· Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremonyThe column’s existence was first noted by writer Robert Jago, says a 2015 story in APTN News on the controversy. At the time, Bunner stood by the column, noting it was written after he had left Harper’s office, and that he was not the author of Harper’s apology speech. On Thursday, CBC News in Alberta reported on the column’s existence.Bunner didn’t immediately respond to the National Post ‘s request for comment on Thursday.• Email: [email protected] | Twitter: tylerrdawson 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Kenney speechwriter called residential schools a 'bogus genocide story' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's speechwriter once wrote an article dismissing the "bogus genocide story" of Canada's residential school system and said...

CBC.ca 15 hours ago



NDP says Kenney should fire speechwriter who called residential schools 'bogus genocide story' Alberta's NDP caucus wants Premier Jason Kenney to fire his speechwriter for an essay he published in 2013 that questions the impact of residential schools.

CTV News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this