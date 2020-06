Lightning strikes kill more than 100 in India Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

state records one of the highest daily tolls from lightning in recent years as monsoon begins At least 107 people have died from lightning strikes in northern and eastern India, officials said, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season. Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished... Bihar state records one of the highest daily tolls from lightning in recent years as monsoon begins At least 107 people have died from lightning strikes in northern and eastern India, officials said, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season. Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished... 👓 View full article