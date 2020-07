Lightning kills at least 107 in India monsoon Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Patna, India (AFP) June 25, 2020



At least 107 people died from lightning strikes in northern and eastern India Thursday, officials said, during the early stages of the annual monsoon season. Some 83 people were killed in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar after being struck by lightning, and another 24 died in northern Uttar Pradesh state. Dozens more were injured, officials said.

