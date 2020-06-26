Trump administration asks top court to axe Obamacare
4 hours ago) Over 20 mn Americans will lose health coverage if it agrees
[NFA] President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking to scrap coverage during the novel coronavirus crisis. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
