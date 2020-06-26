Global  

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon State President Ed Ray […]
