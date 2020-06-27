|
Nile countries agree to restart talks over disputed dam
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an accord on use of the river’s waters, according to statements from the three nations. The announcement Friday was a modest […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this