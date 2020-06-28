Global  

UK considers first local lockdown in COVID-19 pandemic

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of COVID-19 cases — the first time that a single U.K. area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic. The Sunday Times first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new […]
