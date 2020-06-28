Global  

Trump struggles as furor grows over reported Russian bounty offer to kill U.S. troops

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, confronted with a damaging report that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill American and allied troops in Afghanistan, declared Sunday on Twitter that he was never briefed about the finding by U.S. intelligence. Democrats including Trump’s prospective presidential rival, Joe Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sharply criticized […]
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops 00:40

 A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian agents. The...

