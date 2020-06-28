Global coronavirus deaths top half a million

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 7 hours ago Vikram Chandra on global Covid tally past 10m, call for justice in TN case 06:15 With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total coronavirus cases were reported in May-June. Meanwhile, outrage over the custodial death of father-son duo...