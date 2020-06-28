Global coronavirus deaths top half a million

Sunday, 28 June 2020 () While the overall rate of death has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concerns about record numbers of new cases in countries like the United States, India and Brazil, as well as new outbreaks in parts of Asias
With one million fresh cases registered in the last 6 days, Covid numbers have exceeded the 10 million mark around the world. With early 5 lakh deaths, data shows that two-thirds of the total coronavirus cases were reported in May-June. Meanwhile, outrage over the custodial death of father-son duo...