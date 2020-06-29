Global  

Boeing cleared for 737 Max test flights after grounding

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Boeing cleared for 737 Max test flights after groundingKey test flights that could help revive the grounded Boeing 737 Max could begin as early as Monday after being given the green light by US regulators. The Federal Aviation Administration told Congress on Sunday that it had completed a review that would allow certification tests to take place within days, according to Reuters. Boeing 737 Max planes have...
