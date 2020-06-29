

Related videos from verified sources Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients



Drugmaker Gilead will be administering the experimental drug Remdesivir to pediatric patients who contracted COVID-19. The goal is to measure the effectiveness of the drug in newborns and adolescents. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:16 Published 2 weeks ago FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment



The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on May 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people...

SeattlePI.com 11 minutes ago





Tweets about this