Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countries. Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be $3,120 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients [Video]

Gilead to Test Experimental Drug on Adolescent COVID-19 Patients

Drugmaker Gilead will be administering the experimental drug Remdesivir to pediatric patients who contracted COVID-19. The goal is to measure the effectiveness of the drug in newborns and adolescents.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published
FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

FDA Allows Emergency Use Of Remdesivir For Coronavirus Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

 The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge $2,340 for a typical treatment course for people...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this