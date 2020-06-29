Global  

Supreme Court declines to hear border wall challenge

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that rejected environmental groups’ challenge to sections of wall the Trump administration is building along the U.S. border with Mexico. The high court on Monday declined to hear an appeal involving construction of 145 miles (233 kilometers) of steel-bollard walls along the border […]
