Reddit bans pro-Trump forum after review of hate speech rules

FT.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Social media platforms under increasing pressure as Adidas joins Facebook boycott
Reddit just banned r/The_Donald, the largest pro-Trump subreddit, as it cracks down on hate speech and targeting

Reddit just banned r/The_Donald, the largest pro-Trump subreddit, as it cracks down on hate speech and targeting · Reddit just banned the biggest pro-Trump forum on its site, saying the subreddit broke its rules against harassment and targeting. · The subreddit,...
Business Insider

Reddit Bans The_Donald, Forum Of Nearly 800,000 Trump Fans, Over Abusive Posts

 Reddit unveiled an update to its hate speech policies on Monday, including shutting down about 2,000 subreddits. It is the latest example of a popular online...
NPR

Reddit, Acting Against Hate Speech, Bans ‘The_Donald’ Subreddit

 The influential pro-Trump community broke the rules on harassment and targeting, said Reddit, which also banned other groups.
NYTimes.com


