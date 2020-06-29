Global  

Patriots hope winning still in fashion for new QB Newton

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
One is a man of a million fedoras. The other is all about the hoodie. But whether Cam Newton and Bill Belichick can take the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl is going to be more about football than fashion. The Patriots have turned to the former Panthers quarterback to replace Tom Brady, […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots

Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots 01:12

 Cam Newton Makes 1-Year Deal With New England Patriots Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed to the New England Patriots for a one-year, $7.5 million deal. The Panthers released him from his five-year, $103.8 million contract on March 24 after he spent the 2019 season on injured...

Skip Bayless: Patriots got away with paying Cam the bare minimum, it's 'profoundly sad' [Video]

Skip Bayless: Patriots got away with paying Cam the bare minimum, it's 'profoundly sad'

Cam Newton has earned over 120 million during his nine year career, not including endorsement money. So his one-year, 1.75 million deal with the Patriots raised a few eyebrows. But Cam took to..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:32Published
Colin Cowherd reacts to comments from Randy Moss that Patriots' offense will have more fun with Cam Newton [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to comments from Randy Moss that Patriots' offense will have more fun with Cam Newton

Colin Cowherd weighs in on comments from Randy Moss that the New England Patriots will have more fun with Cam Newton.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:14Published
LaVar Arrington compares Cam Newton to Tom Brady: 'It's not an upgrade' [Video]

LaVar Arrington compares Cam Newton to Tom Brady: 'It's not an upgrade'

LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk Cam Newton, newly signed the the New England Patriots. LaVar explains that although Cam is undoubtedly talented, the MVP quarterback..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:38Published

