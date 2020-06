Related videos from verified sources May 27th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News



What happened on May 27TH in history. In the year 1921, After 84 years of British Control, Afghanistan was declared independent from British. The United States recognized Afghanistan, then under the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:31 Published on May 27, 2020 10-year-old uses family crosstrainer to raise money for care home



A ten-year-old is running the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats on the family crosstrainer to raise money for a care home.Mia Richardson is running 836 miles on the family crosstrainer to raise.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on May 5, 2020

Tweets about this