Messi scores 700th goal, Barcelona held 2-2 by Atlético Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid […] 👓 View full article