Charlize Theron hopes daughters are represented in Hollywood Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlize Theron says she’s making choices as a producer and actor to ensure her “two small, beautiful African American daughters” will feel represented on-screen. The Oscar winner said it can be hard for Black children to “kind of imagine the possibilities” when so few films and television series are centered on […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Charlize Theron hopes daughters are represented in Hollywood https://t.co/YijJ0eJIp3… https://t.co/w0KXL0LLR0 11 minutes ago WFXR News Charlize Theron hopes daughters are represented in Hollywood https://t.co/TVbk8J2aoU 21 minutes ago