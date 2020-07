'Our hearts are heavy': West Indies great Everton Weekes dies aged 95 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Weekes was one of the "Three W's" alongside fellow greats Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell who contributed so much to the rise of West Indian cricket. 👓 View full article

