Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in the US

FT.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
British socialite faces charges relating to sexual abuse of minors and perjury
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI on Jeffrey Epstein-Related Charges: Report 00:46

 Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly been arrested by the FBI on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein, News 4 New York reports.

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI..

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Maxwell charged over sexual exploitation [Video]

Maxwell charged over sexual exploitation

Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with playing a role in the "sexual exploitation" of underage girls by Jeffery Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested By FBI

 Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI...
The ‘Lady of the House’ Who Was Long Entangled With Jeffrey Epstein

 Ghislaine Maxwell’s yearslong involvement with Mr. Epstein, who faces charges of sex trafficking and abuse, has raised questions about what she may have known.
Ghislaine Maxwell: Who is Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious right-hand woman, why was she arrested — and where has she been?

 The elusive British socialite's arrest has people asking many questions - including why it's taken so long to place her in custody
