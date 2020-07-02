Global  

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Jeffrey Epstein case

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of luring girls and young women into Jeffrey Epstein's circle, where they were sexually abused. She has said that many accusations against her are "absolute rubbish."
