British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in Jeffrey Epstein case
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of luring girls and young women into Jeffrey Epstein's circle, where they were sexually abused. She has said that many accusations against her are "absolute rubbish."
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after..