Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back to Facebook 'soon enough'

WorldNews Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
Zuckerberg: Advertisers will be back to Facebook 'soon enough'Yesterday the firm's global affairs chief, Sir Nick Clegg, published an open letter to the ad world. He attempted to assuage fears the company hadn't done enough to combat hate. Not surprisingly, he didn't echo his boss and added: "You'll be back." Now, of course companies have different internal- and external-facing messages. But this one in particular underlines the delicate tightrope that Facebook is trying to tread. The company is undoubtedly rattled by this boycott....
