Congress passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong crackdown

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law



The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 9 hours ago

Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News



In Tamil Nadu custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix , 4 cops arrested for murder; Kolkata family forced to keep 71-year-old's body in freezer as doctors refuse to issue death certificate without Covid.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:38 Published 13 hours ago