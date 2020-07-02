Global  

Congress passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong crackdown

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has approved a bill rebuking China over its crackdown in Hong Kong amid protests against a strict “national security” law that outlaws so-called subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces intervening in the city’s affairs. Critics say the new law effectively ends the “one country, two systems” […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law

Hong Kong protests: Police make first arrests under new national security law 00:43

 Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China.The law, imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city, took effect on Tuesday at 11pm.

