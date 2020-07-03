Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars



Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

