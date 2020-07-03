Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Prince Andrew under pressure after arrest of Ghislaine MaxwellRoyal ‘bewildered’ after US attorney asks him to come forward following arrest of his friend over alleged sex crimes Pressure on Prince Andrew to speak to FBI investigators was mounting after his friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and perjury as part of its ongoing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested In Bradford, New Hampshire 00:24

 WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew, Duke of York Member of the British royal family

US DOJ: Would like Prince Andrew to talk Epstein

 British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein. (July..
USATODAY.com
Famous People Connected To Jeffrey Epstein [Video]

Famous People Connected To Jeffrey Epstein

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was very well connected. Epstein was arrested in 2019 for suspicions of child sex trafficking. Because of his vast wealth Epstein traveled in some very powerful circles. Business Insider compiled a list of Epstein's most powerful allies. Former President Bill Clinton. Donald Trump. Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Alan Dershowitz. Filmmaker Woody Allen

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew [Video]

U.S. has 'no plan' to extradite Prince Andrew

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday there were no plans to extradite Britain's Prince Andrew to the United States for questioning in the sex crimes case involving Jeffrey Epstein, after prosecutors accused the royal of evading their efforts to speak to him about his relationship with the late financier. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell, & close associate of Jeffrey Epstein

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style [Video]

Where Ghislaine Maxwell hid out in style

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style: her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests boasts dramatic views of Mount Sunapee's foothills, but is secluded enough to have kept her out of eyeshot of the tight-knit locals. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

AP Top Stories July 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, July 2: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested; President Trump honors American businesses; Vice President Mike..
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars

Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Multiple women have accused Maxwell of facilitating their sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial. Maxwell faces as many as 35 years in prison if convicted on the most serious charges.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor [Video]

Maxwell played 'critical role' in Epstein’s crimes -U.S. prosecutor

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said on Thursday Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell played a "critical role" in his sexual abuse of minor girls, as federal prosecutors charged her for her role in an alleged scheme.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:52Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidant Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, confidant to late-billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , has been arrested by the FBI. NBC News and Newsmax reports she's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI arrested Maxwell on crimes related to Epstein. ABC News confirms the arrest, noting that it comes almost precisely a year after Epstein's own arrest. Maxwell will make a virtual appearance in federal court later Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante, Arrested

CBS4's Nancy Chen shares the details of her arrest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published
Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell accused of playing ‘critical role’ in Jeffrey Epstein abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of playing a “critical role” in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.Maxwell faces charges over her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

JasonHorton69

Jason Horton - Crimson, Desire, Fire! So I have a goal of uploading two more #short stories before the 24th of July! They are very short though!… https://t.co/8OnOYHNtMF 27 seconds ago

CherryLoveAlly

ally ☀️ RT @publicmediaNC: Join award-winning broadcast veteran Mike Weeks as he captures and shares stories of North Carolina's radio and televisi… 3 minutes ago

HistoryForToday

Today in History This Day in History, July 3: https://t.co/meTaglYh5a https://t.co/5Hnh5BSECw https://t.co/pAIqHCuCLp… https://t.co/n1lHaJouki 3 minutes ago

RenatoSabbadini

Renato Sabbadini RT @AllDigitalEU: Do you know of some amazing trainers, facilitators, volunteers who support people in gaining #DigitalSkills? Share their… 3 minutes ago

LukeNdatigh

Ndatigh San 🦖 🚀 RT @WHO: World scientific community came together at a WHO-hosted virtual summit on 1 & 2 July, to track evolving science on #COVID19 & exa… 4 minutes ago

sophanoia

cee jay / #HYLT RT @YGLadies: 200703 Minzy for Video Star - EP204 https://t.co/qSwsfWiJt3 Minzy will share her stories as a YG trainee with GD, Taeyang an… 4 minutes ago

Camera_Torino

CAMERA What's the sense of place in a photograph? ⁠ Broaden your way of seeing, delve into what it takes to tell stories a… https://t.co/zkpTfRqYoN 6 minutes ago

c_rushmoor

Rushmoor Volunteers RT @FrimleyHC: Looking after our own health and wellbeing has never been more important. This #NHSBirthday, share your stories of how you’v… 9 minutes ago