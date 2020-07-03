Social Media Team RT @INQUIRERSports: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-openin… 3 minutes ago Global Perspective Formula One is back... and nothing has changed! The 2020 season is finally underway as Lewis Hamilton posts the fas… https://t.co/CqK6egrUe4 4 minutes ago Nico Medley RT @AP_Sports: Lewis Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix. by @jeromepugmire https://t.co/Eohbtd8kWz 13 minutes ago INQUIRER Sports Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-op… https://t.co/Q9ibbRB4L7 18 minutes ago AP Sports Lewis Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix. by @jeromepugmire https://t.co/Eohbtd8kWz 24 minutes ago Auto Sports Nation Hamilton Fastest In First Practice For 2020 Austrian Grand Prix https://t.co/gzUAD4GL7Q https://t.co/7L9Rhw6R9g 27 minutes ago Canadanewsmedia Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix - TSN has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/WySLIPP6z5 36 minutes ago Ansar Mustafa New post: Lewis Hamilton fastest in Austrian Grand Prix first practice https://t.co/0fAHmriu3X 37 minutes ago