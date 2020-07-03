Global  

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Seattle Times Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The British driver was .356 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg nestled at the foot of the […]
 Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the competition halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

