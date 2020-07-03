Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix
Friday, 3 July 2020 () SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The British driver was .356 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg nestled at the foot of the […]
Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the competition halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..